Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) shares traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.44, 1,379,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,080,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $571.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 266.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keane Group Company Profile (NYSE:FRAC)

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

