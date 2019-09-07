Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) shares traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.44, 1,379,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,080,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Keane Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Keane Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a market cap of $571.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 266.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keane Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Keane Group Company Profile (NYSE:FRAC)
Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.
