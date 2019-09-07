Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.49

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.49 and traded as high as $10.62. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 6,056 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Get Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd news, President James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert L. Richey purchased 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $52,116.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:KMF)

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.