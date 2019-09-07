Karen Blasing Sells 1,000 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $68,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $84,870.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $78,230.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total transaction of $77,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.87. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 207,920 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zscaler by 1,310.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zscaler by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on shares of Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.