Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 333.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,426,354,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,341,945,000 after buying an additional 52,338 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,260,079,000 after buying an additional 53,132 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,990,052,000 after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $2,080.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.84.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,833.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,834.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,830.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

