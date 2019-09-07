JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $11.76 Million Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,095,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.19% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

