Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

JNCE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 70,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,354. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. Research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

