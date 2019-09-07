Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
JNCE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 70,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,354. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.