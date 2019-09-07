Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 718,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,461,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

