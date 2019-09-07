JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Up 0.4%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.57, 68,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 786,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several brokerages have commented on JKS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.91.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.74 million. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.72%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in JinkoSolar by 55.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 27,565.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,680,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 194.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,851 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,188.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 839,986 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.