Jibrel Network (JNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.03 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $8,486.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.71 or 0.04087570 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

