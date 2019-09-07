Jetcoin Hits Market Cap of $228,657.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $228,657.00 and $43,547.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00213739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.32 or 0.01274032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00087370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.