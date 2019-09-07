JET8 (J8T) Hits Market Capitalization of $216,253.00

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One JET8 token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. JET8 has a market capitalization of $216,253.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JET8 has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 was first traded on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io . The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token . JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

