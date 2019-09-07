Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE CORP/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZTCOY. Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTE CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

ZTE CORP/ADR stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. ZTE CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

