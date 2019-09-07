Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EGLE. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.40 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Shares of EGLE opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $345.30 million, a PE ratio of 236.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $48.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.96 million. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 32,120 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $181,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,245,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Jr. Leand bought 59,300 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $247,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,873.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,596,656 shares of company stock valued at $11,777,007. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

