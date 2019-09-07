JCSD Capital LLC Cuts Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

JCSD Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,438,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 413,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company had a trading volume of 75,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,031. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $743.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

