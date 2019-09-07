James Scott Kreutzer Sells 1,150 Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) insider James Scott Kreutzer sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $32,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,940 shares in the company, valued at $419,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James Scott Kreutzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, James Scott Kreutzer sold 1,150 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $38,778.00.

On Monday, July 1st, James Scott Kreutzer sold 1,150 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $59,466.50.

On Monday, June 10th, James Scott Kreutzer sold 632 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $33,521.28.

ConturaEnergyInc . stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 205,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,997. ConturaEnergyInc . has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 48.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000.

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $59.00 price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.