James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.39

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.39 and traded as high as $15.68. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $656.80 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 40.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 16.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,050,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 148,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.