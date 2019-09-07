J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.88

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and traded as low as $35.36. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 860 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $71.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.71 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of J.W. Mays worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

