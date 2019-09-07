istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 7,500 Shares

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.96 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,923,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,701,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $218,175.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Istar Inc. bought 19,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $557,310.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.96 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.53 per share, for a total transaction of $213,975.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Istar Inc. bought 4,730 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $157,272.50.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Istar Inc. bought 5,000 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $165,950.00.

istar stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 650,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,840. istar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $777.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that istar Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. istar’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in istar by 11,641.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in istar by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,900,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,459 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in istar in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in istar in the second quarter valued at $5,685,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in istar in the second quarter valued at $1,930,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

