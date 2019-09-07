iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

