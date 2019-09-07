iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Cut by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,952 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 8.0% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $57,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 151,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.53. 20,397,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,130,326. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

