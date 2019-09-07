iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISTB) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.47 and last traded at $50.50, approximately 4,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 315,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47.

