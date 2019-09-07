IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,074 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,096,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,999 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,141,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 544,356 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,495,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after purchasing an additional 559,614 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.8% during the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 16,162,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,528,000 after purchasing an additional 736,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 84.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,591,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,239 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Santander downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 10,497,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,037. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

