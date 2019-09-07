IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $881,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 168,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 145.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 96,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,543,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,493. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $186.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average of $166.20. The company has a market capitalization of $366.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Guggenheim increased their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

