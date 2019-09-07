IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.17. 4,647,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,475. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.97 and its 200-day moving average is $348.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.38.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

