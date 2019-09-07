IOTA Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.85 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Coinone and Exrates. IOTA has a market cap of $662.48 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00215734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.01278808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00038380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00087058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016814 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Ovis, HitBTC, FCoin, OKEx, Upbit, Huobi, Coinone, CoinFalcon, Binance, Bitfinex and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.