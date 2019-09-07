Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.19

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.19 and traded as low as $26.68. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 8,066 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cabana LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 9,003.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 1,437,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,056,000 after buying an additional 1,421,924 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 150,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

