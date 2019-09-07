Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $118.60

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.60 and traded as low as $119.48. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $119.48, with a volume of 2,597 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

