Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Raymond James currently has $10.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INAP. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Internap in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark set a $8.00 price objective on Internap and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Internap currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAP opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Internap has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $73.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Internap will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Internap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Internap by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Internap by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,478 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Internap by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,119,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Internap by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 569,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

