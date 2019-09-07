Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93, approximately 918 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77.

About Integra Resrcs (OTCMKTS:IRRZF)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

