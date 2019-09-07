Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.90

Shares of Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $8.04. Insurance Australia Group shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 8,009,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$8.23 and a 200 day moving average of A$7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

In related news, insider Peter Harmer bought 266,186 shares of Insurance Australia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.80 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,076,250.80 ($1,472,518.30). Also, insider Elizabeth Bryan bought 6,678 shares of Insurance Australia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.76 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,821.28 ($36,752.68).

About Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

