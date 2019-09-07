Insider Selling: Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Sells $36,036.90 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 14,830 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $36,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,805.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOTK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.