Insider Selling: Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CFO Sells 9,375 Shares of Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CFO Allen Shim sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $270,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $270,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Allen Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Allen Shim sold 28,510 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $934,557.80.

On Monday, August 12th, Allen Shim sold 31,795 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $974,516.75.

On Monday, July 1st, Allen Shim sold 3,728 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $141,962.24.

On Thursday, June 20th, Allen Shim sold 502,925 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $19,407,875.75.

NASDAQ:WORK traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $27.38. 14,812,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,311. Slack has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.97.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth approximately $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth approximately $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth approximately $118,808,000.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.