Insider Selling: Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Sells $20,220.24 in Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) EVP Anthony Scarfo sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $20,220.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,623.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 139,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $579.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Ribbon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 142,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,057,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Ribbon Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

