Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) VP Sells $74,780.01 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $74,780.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KELYA traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 107,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $956.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 20.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kelly Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Kelly Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

