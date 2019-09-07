Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) VP Sells $74,780.01 in Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $74,780.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
KELYA traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 107,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $956.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.80.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 20.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kelly Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Kelly Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
