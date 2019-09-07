Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $73,083.00 in Stock

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $73,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,324 shares in the company, valued at $787,748.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. 3,610,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,977,000 after purchasing an additional 624,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,655,000 after acquiring an additional 843,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,083,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,488,000 after acquiring an additional 55,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,598,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 606,217 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

