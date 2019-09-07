Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $63,742.91 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 1,463 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $63,742.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,873,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Serena Jones sold 3,728 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $169,549.44.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Serena Jones sold 1,200 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $57,672.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Serena Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $460,800.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Serena Jones sold 9,114 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $440,388.48.

GSHD stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 126,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,599. The firm has a market cap of $704.85 million, a PE ratio of 237.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.35. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

