Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Sells $51,300.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director David Humphrey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $76,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 9,006.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,928 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 35.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,799,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,541,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 636,974 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

