Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Sells $92,850.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $92,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,183 shares in the company, valued at $10,064,413.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Monday, July 15th, Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $188,700.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $179,150.00.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CARG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Consumer Edge started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 55.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 7.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.