Insider Buying: Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Buys $13,440.00 in Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $13,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harry Fisch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Harry Fisch purchased 10,000 shares of Veru stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $19,300.00.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.91. 60,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.43. Veru Inc has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VERU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Veru during the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veru by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

