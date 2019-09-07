Insider Buying: Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Acquires $19,300.00 in Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $19,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harry Fisch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Harry Fisch acquired 7,000 shares of Veru stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,440.00.

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,836. Veru Inc has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $123.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 50.14% and a negative net margin of 59.68%. Analysts predict that Veru Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veru by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Veru during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

