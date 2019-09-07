Insider Buying: Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Insider Acquires 16,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,693.00 ($23,895.74).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, August 23rd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.07 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,131.50 ($22,788.30).
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.11 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,695.00 ($22,478.72).
  • On Friday, August 9th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 11,820 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.06 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,301.92 ($17,235.40).
  • On Monday, August 5th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,038.00 ($24,140.43).
  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 16,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,320.00 ($24,340.43).
  • On Friday, August 2nd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 14,550 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,922.70 ($22,640.21).
  • On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 16,111 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,540.87 ($25,206.29).
  • On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 14,826 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,839.59 ($23,290.49).
  • On Thursday, July 25th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,635.00 ($23,854.61).
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 14,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$31,900.00 ($22,624.11).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.63 ($1.87). The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$2.10.

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tribeca Global Natural Resources (ASX:TGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.