Insider Buying: Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) CFO Acquires $10,260.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) CFO Eli Baker acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eli Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Eli Baker acquired 7,500 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,375.00.

Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 123,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,936. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.34.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $958,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 295.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 85,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $1,710,000.

Several research firms have commented on TH. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.59 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

