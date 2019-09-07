Insider Buying: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KRNY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 288,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,948. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.53 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 60.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after buying an additional 629,691 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,849,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after acquiring an additional 333,387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,655,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 308,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,205,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 203,770 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

