Insider Buying: Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Insider Buys C$18,150.00 in Stock

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) insider Gamehost Inc. acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at C$33,825.

Gamehost Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gamehost alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Gamehost Inc. acquired 2,200 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,150.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Gamehost Inc. acquired 1,900 shares of Gamehost stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,675.00.

TSE GH traded up C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.53. Gamehost Inc has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of $203.22 million and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is 106.32%.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.