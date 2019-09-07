Insider Buying: American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) CEO Purchases $70,400.00 in Stock

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) CEO Eric G. Wintemute bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,447,244.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 71,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Vanguard Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $458.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.37.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 47,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 28,756 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

