INO COIN Market Cap Achieves $361.26 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded up 6% against the US dollar. INO COIN has a total market cap of $361.26 million and approximately $12,032.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00019326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INO COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01265381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00084833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000397 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.