INO COIN 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,438.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00019560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $370.04 million and $22,438.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00214543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.01284387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

