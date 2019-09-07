Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INE. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.07.
Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 244,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 676.08. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.98.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
