Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INE. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.07.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 244,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 676.08. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$11.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.98.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$144.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

