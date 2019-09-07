Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.88

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.88 and traded as low as $76.56. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $77.14, with a volume of 759,707 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,576 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,646,000. Cabana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 454,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 446,933 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 312,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 297,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,085,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

