Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,350 shares during the quarter. Mitek Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 1.72% of Mitek Systems worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Mitek Systems by 30,452.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,118,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,164,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. ValuEngine raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Mitek Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $124,885.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen Ritter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $148,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.67. 57,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,261. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.13. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

